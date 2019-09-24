Visa (V) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Has Increased Position by $568,997 as Market Value Rose; Carret Asset Management Lowered Position in Metlife (MET) by $354,515 as Share Price Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 173.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,182 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 1,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 8.82 million shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 7,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 96,074 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 103,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 6.96 million shares traded or 17.73% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 5.29M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 285,797 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associate Incorporated holds 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 13,099 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 192,120 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). American has 312,731 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 1,866 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 224 shares. Godshalk Welsh Incorporated invested 0.63% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Zebra Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 4.51 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Daiwa Gp Inc accumulated 38,336 shares. Td Ltd Liability Com reported 945 shares stake. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.34% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,342 were reported by Natl Bank. Thomas White Intll Limited holds 13,747 shares. Groesbeck Mgmt Nj holds 0.72% or 5,094 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Systematic Mngmt LP reported 0.07% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 6,000 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. 25,682 are held by Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Pictet North America Advisors Sa owns 160,455 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated owns 1,312 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.33% or 56,792 shares in its portfolio. United Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 542,915 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Llc owns 3,197 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth has invested 1.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Centre Asset Management Ltd Co holds 2.5% or 59,750 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14,686 shares to 35,118 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,080 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).