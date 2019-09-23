Visa (V) Holder Viking Fund Management Trimmed Holding by $346,000 as Valuation Rose; As American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Share Price Rose, Vanguard Group Boosted by $6.29 Million Its Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 1.87 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 54,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 822,836 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.84M, up from 768,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $123.43. About 6,721 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.