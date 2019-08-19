Visa (V) Holder Umb Bank N A Upped Holding; Aurelius Capital Management LP Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Lowered by $22.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 12,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 46,648 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 34,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcp 600/Barra (IJS) by 2,130 shares to 56,896 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,342 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.