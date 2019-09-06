Visa (V) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Boston Family Office Has Boosted Holding by $2.29 Million as Shares Rose

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 19,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 143,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 123,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $139.58. About 14.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $186.51. About 4.08 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,390 shares to 136,564 shares, valued at $19.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 78,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,307 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 511,954 are held by Financial Counselors. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 13,822 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,638 shares. Aviva Plc invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 157,150 shares. Private Management Group Inc holds 6,775 shares. 254,611 are held by Guardian Cap Limited Partnership. Winfield Associates reported 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Economic Planning Gru Adv stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent owns 62,630 shares. Central Secs holds 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 100,000 shares. Cibc reported 1.41M shares. California-based World has invested 5.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Punch Assocs Investment stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Markel invested 2.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aravt Glob Limited Liability invested in 11.43% or 462,000 shares. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma holds 2.85% or 137,837 shares. 17,557 are owned by Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx. 41,097 are held by Stillwater Invest Management. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 57,151 shares or 6.02% of its portfolio. 6.24M are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc. Capital Sarl reported 94,890 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 1,308 shares. Incline Global Mgmt Ltd Co holds 127,306 shares. Family has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). M&T Retail Bank holds 344,810 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Communications holds 44,220 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 3.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.