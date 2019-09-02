Visa (V) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Share Price Rose, Hills Bank & Trust Company Boosted Stake

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 14,484 shares to 29,221 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

