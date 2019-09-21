Visa (V) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position by $17.30 Million; Orion Energy Sys Com (OESX) Holder Penbrook Management Has Decreased Stake by $627,800 as Share Value Rose

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 313,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 361,850 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 675,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.75M market cap company. It closed at $2.88 lastly. It is down 213.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.81M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99 million and $93.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $52,753 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 Otten Anthony L. bought $9,734 worth of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) or 3,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold OESX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 98.85% more from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% or 53,275 shares in its portfolio. 90,900 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Penbrook Management Limited Co stated it has 361,850 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. North Star has 1.34% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 3.91 million shares. Northern Trust reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 1.17 million shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com reported 17,328 shares. 73,320 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 3,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adirondack Management owns 122,130 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 89,342 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 302,565 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) or 36,071 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 350,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $104.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.65M shares. Daiwa Gp has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has invested 1.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2.08 million were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.13M shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Com invested in 0.57% or 8,340 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Valley Advisers reported 150 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carnegie Asset Mgmt holds 0.87% or 76,824 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 79,630 shares. Peavine Cap Limited Liability owns 1,756 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.76% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Viking Global Investors Limited Partnership invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 199 shares.