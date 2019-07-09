Visa (V) Holder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $11.70 Million; Shah Capital Management Holding in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Has Lifted by $948,000

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 69,796 shares traded or 80.33% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $177.84. About 2.96M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is China Yuchai (CYD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “China Yuchai Appoints New Director – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “China Yuchai Creates New Exhaust Emission Control Subsidiary – PR Newswire” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eberspaecher Yuchai Joint Venture Company Formally Incorporated – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At National Bank & Trust has 3,429 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 484 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 2.46% or 66,006 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 17,982 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Co reported 26,486 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 7.10 million shares or 3.15% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 1.95 million shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. 81,424 were accumulated by Wallington Asset. Crestwood Grp Lc owns 221,019 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. 3.06 million are owned by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability. Altarock Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 282,516 shares. New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 1.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Milestone Grp holds 0.04% or 1,927 shares. Davis R M Inc has 1.64% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 281,744 shares. Guardian Invest Mngmt invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (NYSE:MTZ) by 113,340 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).