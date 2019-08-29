Visa (V) Holder Rmb Capital Management Decreased Position by $2.93 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Union Bankshares Lifted Its Stake

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $72.43. About 9.43 million shares traded or 59.48% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 18,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 269,609 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.11 million, down from 288,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.74. About 2.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 3,301 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cibc Ww Corp reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Smithfield Tru has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.45% or 26,141 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 6,146 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 454 were reported by Barnett And. Ssi Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,433 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 5,417 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc invested in 25,767 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt reported 38,251 shares. Hayek Kallen accumulated 34,418 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.32% or 153,490 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 6,211 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Company holds 21,772 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,528 shares to 18,445 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,631 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 559,486 shares stake. Comml Bank Of The West has invested 1.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiger Eye Capital Lc stated it has 153,469 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services accumulated 5,490 shares. Crystal Rock invested in 0.36% or 3,144 shares. Livingston Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Los Angeles Equity Research holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.51 million shares. Horan Capital owns 219,759 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Ltd Liability has invested 2.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 331,490 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 2,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prelude Capital Management Lc stated it has 4,416 shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 57,268 shares. 56,542 were reported by Strategic Financial Services. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.60 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 224,637 shares to 499,617 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA).