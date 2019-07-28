Visa (V) Holder Provident Investment Management Has Decreased Position; As Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Lowered Stake by $9.98 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 16,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,915 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.94 million, down from 355,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) by 86.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,878 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.68 million market cap company. It closed at $4.48 lastly. It is down 17.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Expects Recovery in 2; 27/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies, Former Executive Settle SEC Charges for Inflating Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – SEC Charges Maxwell Technologies With Inflating Financial Results — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES- ON MAY 8 ,CO ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDS, RESTATES & EXTENDS AGREEMENT DATED JULY 3, 2015; 16/03/2018 – 18th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba Announces High Voltage Headliners: Alicia Keys, Maxwell & Marlon Wayans; 08/05/2018 – Maxwell Technologies 1Q Rev $28.4M; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev $28M; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Maxwell’s Former CEO David Schramm and Former Controller James DeWitt Also Were Charged for Failing to Respond to Red Flags; 14/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies: 1Q Energy Storage Product Line Rev Appears to Exceed Earlier Expectations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MXWL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.22 million shares or 36.04% more from 21.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 382,176 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 24,531 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Citigroup holds 10,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Llc Il has invested 0.06% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Voya Management Limited Company invested in 17,401 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 80,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 199,575 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). 5 are owned by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Alpine Management Lc invested in 106,455 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares to 177,487 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. by 38,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11,285 shares to 205,818 shares, valued at $26.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

