Visa (V) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Cut Its Position; As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Increased by $722,925 Its Holding

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,009 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 billion, down from 19,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 93,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.10M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Ser invested in 1.03% or 1.72 million shares. Nordea Inv has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 1.73% stake. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 979,546 shares. Argent Trust Communication reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 240,000 were accumulated by Graham Cap Mngmt Lp. Ingalls Snyder Lc holds 26,221 shares. Harvey Mngmt Inc owns 1.81% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,065 shares. Sabal Trust Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,399 shares. Cap Ca invested in 68,703 shares or 1.28% of the stock. 536,212 are held by Utd Capital Finance Advisers. Whittier Trust accumulated 1.88% or 393,046 shares. Consulate holds 0.1% or 1,444 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware accumulated 0.36% or 14,292 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Value by 1,426 shares to 14,027 shares, valued at $845.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy by 2,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Cliffs.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 19,366 shares to 163,852 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,001 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc has 275,741 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 36,691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia owns 1,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 923 shares. Hl Financial Serv Ltd accumulated 2,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Department Mb Bancorporation N A holds 113 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,724 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 5,640 shares. Barbara Oil Com accumulated 8,500 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nomura Inc owns 35,728 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.03% or 2,780 shares. Franklin Resource owns 9.01 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Co owns 13,555 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 131 shares.