Visa (V) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted Holding by $1.56 Million as Share Price Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Intrust Bank Na Has Raised Stake by $787,485

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 10,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 273,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72 million, up from 263,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associate Inc holds 50,077 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 0.25% stake. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Connecticut-based Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.14% or 622,329 shares. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush & Communication has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Washington stated it has 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Weik Capital Management invested in 0.16% or 2,355 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 7.27 million shares. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Llc owns 6,240 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 4,886 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust holds 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,432 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 2,525 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Co has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 23,019 shares. 17,927 were accumulated by Centurylink Mgmt.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,124 shares to 81,401 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,434 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,582 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 91,750 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha owns 3,068 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howland Mngmt Lc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 260,270 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson holds 0.5% or 5,404 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Milestone Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,927 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 329,040 shares. Baillie Gifford Company holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6.00 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cadence Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northeast Invest stated it has 347,174 shares. C Ww Wide A S invested in 7.60M shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 271,313 shares.