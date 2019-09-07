Visa (V) Holder Peak Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Carnival (CCL) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $1.87 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 78.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 37,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 10,255 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 47,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,492 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 72,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,960 shares to 20,160 shares, valued at $865,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 16,079 shares to 36,205 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 4.52 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.