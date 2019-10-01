Visa (V) Holder Nli International Has Decreased Its Holding; As Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stock Rose, Tiverton Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.14 Million

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 16,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.52M, down from 243,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74M shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 7,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 35,663 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 43,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.97. About 345,588 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,172 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 355,265 shares stake. New Jersey-based Round Table Serv has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,626 are held by Bragg Fin Advsr Inc. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd reported 12,191 shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 1.58% or 603,941 shares in its portfolio. Stockbridge Partners Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 340,752 shares. The Connecticut-based Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 324,536 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mgmt reported 776,788 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 1,842 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 45,564 shares. Altarock Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ledyard Bancshares reported 60,308 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & holds 1.80M shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.07 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 4,020 shares to 85,420 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 131,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,030 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 54,792 shares to 126,130 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH) by 12,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.82M for 19.67 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.