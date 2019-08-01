Visa (V) Holder Night Owl Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.85 Million; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Trimmed Its S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP) Position as Stock Declined

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 49,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 51,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.37. About 542,887 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 26/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: South Africa investigates US$60 million SAP contract; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 View; 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises; 14/05/2018 – SAP® Customer Data Cloud Brings Trust to Personalized Marketing Campaigns; 16/04/2018 – There is a big push toward cloud computing in Saudi Arabia, according to Luka Mucic, chief financial officer at SAP; 27/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER RAISES NET SHORT IN SAP TO 0.91% FROM 0.51%; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS FINANCIAL ANALYST MODELS HAVE NOT FACTORED IN SAP’S PROGRESS IN BUILDING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT PLATFORM TO CHALLENGE RIVALS

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68 million, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $179.72. About 6.90 million shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,128 shares to 21,594 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc Com.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 27.79 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

