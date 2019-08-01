Visa (V) Holder Night Owl Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Lowered Its Holding

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $294.61. About 1.36M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68 million, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 7.65 million shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 69,668 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 9,249 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A invested in 11,368 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Finemark Savings Bank &, a Florida-based fund reported 46,775 shares. Snyder Capital Mgmt LP has 24,719 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 13,575 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 66,330 shares. Culbertson A N & Co invested 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Scotia Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 562,162 shares. 17,163 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.66% or 109,796 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Management Inc invested in 24,065 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,845 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

