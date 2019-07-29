Visa (V) Holder Night Owl Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Upped Stake by $23.11 Billion

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06 billion, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 3.97M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $183.68. About 1.46M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 32.11 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 80,905 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $16.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genie Energy by 2,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,274 shares, and cut its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT).

