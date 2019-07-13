Visa (V) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Boosted Holding; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Holds Holding in Centurylink (CTL)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1738.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 42,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 6.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares to 430 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,348 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. 50,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $587,500. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. $254.40 million worth of stock was sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16.

