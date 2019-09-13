Visa (V) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Holding by $692,000; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Bbr Partners Trimmed Position by $3.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 58,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 4,356 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 62,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 27.58M shares traded or 93.48% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60M shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Df Dent & Co has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,165 shares. Ativo Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,491 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2.13M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 6,812 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability holds 185,785 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Com invested in 1.56% or 24,729 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 0.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3.89M shares. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 131,764 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 7.89% or 27,819 shares. Sol Mngmt owns 39,951 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And owns 17,020 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Intact Mgmt has 10,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $625.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50,314 shares to 93,123 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 10,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,300 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). United Asset Strategies holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,950 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc accumulated 656,580 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,620 are owned by Cheviot Value Ltd Com. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schroder Group invested 0.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Viking Glob Investors LP stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,510 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 1.19% or 2.75M shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability has invested 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd has invested 1.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Curbstone Financial holds 0.23% or 5,014 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 120,114 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.