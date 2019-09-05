Visa (V) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $387,192; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Upped Its Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Stake

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) by 1107.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 66,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The hedge fund held 72,695 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, up from 6,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 192,802 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 ASM 2,090.7 MLN, UP 12.1%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL CAPACITY UP 12.1% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,982 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $184.71. About 4.09 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aia Group Ltd (AAIGF) by 63,581 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S.A. (NSRGF) by 5,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,685 shares, and cut its stake in Michelin Compagnie Generale (A (MGDDY).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 83,985 shares to 9,015 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 53.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth reported 20,447 shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 3,034 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.1% or 2,625 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advisors Inc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 95,495 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 1.14% or 418,418 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 13,875 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 5.19 million shares or 1% of the stock. Culbertson A N And Communications Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tarbox Family Office owns 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,885 shares. Choate, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,366 shares. Da Davidson & owns 397,220 shares. Curbstone Management accumulated 0.22% or 5,134 shares. Clean Yield holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 106 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The accumulated 758,640 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 4,786 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

