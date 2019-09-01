Visa (V) Holder Leuthold Group Has Cut Holding; As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stock Value Declined, Financial Architects Has Boosted Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 72.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 662,273 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,493 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 71,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,725 shares to 2,183 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD) by 4,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 12,500 shares.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 79,792 shares to 165,476 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

