Visa (V) Holder Jnba Financial Advisors Increased Holding by $481,884 as Stock Price Rose; Anchor Capital Advisors Holding in Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Has Cut by $383,180

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99 million shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The hedge fund held 143,867 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, down from 147,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $150.13. About 155,131 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 7,215 shares to 105,363 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOA) by 19,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Creeks Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 13.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Com owns 31,805 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12.87 million shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 153,154 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Lc owns 69,503 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 18,305 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 1,756 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc holds 1.75% or 45,038 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Lc has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0.43% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Swedbank holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.97 million shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Com (Wy) stated it has 6,831 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. 122,754 are owned by Bokf Na.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc by 81,608 shares to 239,630 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 10,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,092 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 0.02% stake. Burney Company reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Balyasny Asset Ltd Co has 170,209 shares. 3,307 were accumulated by Commerce Bankshares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,355 shares stake. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 2,634 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 10,485 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.04% or 2.80 million shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru invested in 7,000 shares. Comerica Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 16,536 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 1 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership De holds 32,739 shares. 7,637 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 277,409 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.78M for 21.33 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.