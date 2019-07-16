Visa (V) Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined While Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Lowered by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $179.21. About 4.22 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 4.08 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – FITCH: TELCO M&A CONVERGENCE DRIVEN, INCUMBENT TIE-UPS UNLIKELY; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty Deal Gets Reaction From Competitors (Video); 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares to 268,330 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 12,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baskin Fincl stated it has 4.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wallace Capital Mngmt reported 1,564 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bb&T has 274,287 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,262 shares. Moreover, Advisors Limited Llc has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 584 shares. 8,144 were reported by Cim Lc. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Incorporated reported 14,000 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs stated it has 1.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). South Texas Money holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,893 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 426,974 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Lateef Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 6.97% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 263,598 shares. Dana Incorporated has 246,637 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass (Us) LP holds 4,297 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,704 shares. Ativo Capital Limited Liability stated it has 14,858 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.