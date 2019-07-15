Visa (V) Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increased Its Position by $377,832; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake by $668,100

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 4.38M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 721,267 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 69,114 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 59,705 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 30,420 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wolverine Asset Mngmt reported 60,043 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 3,627 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 40,283 shares. Kepos LP holds 72,307 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De owns 302 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 170,145 were accumulated by Fund Sa. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 4,821 shares. 1,692 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 73,100 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Red Robin Resist Vintage Capital’s Takeover Attempt? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Rent-A-Center to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take a Look at 5 Stocks With Notable Relative Price Strength – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: RENT-A-CENTER, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.5% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,324 shares to 78,331 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,730 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 46,648 shares. Hilltop Hldgs reported 21,159 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough &, a Virginia-based fund reported 47,853 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 2,510 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 363,740 shares stake. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 31,614 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick invested in 406,748 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Service Group owns 3.07 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Confluence Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company, Louisiana-based fund reported 356,779 shares. California-based Advisor Prtn Ltd Company has invested 1.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crow Point Prtn Ltd Co has 310,000 shares for 8.2% of their portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 92,250 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Co owns 0.55% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 43,691 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.