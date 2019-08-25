Visa (V) Holder Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Raised Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $542,500 as Shares Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 207,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 203,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55M shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc has 5.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dana Invest Advisors has 246,637 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Company owns 10,450 shares. Vanguard holds 145.36M shares. Glob Endowment Ltd Partnership accumulated 68,330 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Profit Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.73% or 14,484 shares in its portfolio. Architects reported 0.66% stake. Capital Guardian Trust Com accumulated 872,126 shares. Utah Retirement has 332,863 shares. Moreover, Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,479 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). City Commerce Fl holds 1.37% or 20,703 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 52,669 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 2.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).