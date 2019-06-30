Visa (V) Holder Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Trimmed Stake by $34.48 Million; First National Bank Of Omaha Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding as Stock Rose

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,201 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, down from 27,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $346.89. About 784,345 shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 8.44M shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Gp, a Ohio-based fund reported 43 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 13.07 million shares. Lomas Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 146,966 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp accumulated 32,325 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.98% or 1.26M shares. 37,520 are owned by Maverick Cap Limited. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,369 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd invested in 36,100 shares. Moreover, Wafra has 0.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Finemark Comml Bank Trust holds 0.42% or 46,775 shares. Echo Street Ltd holds 192,697 shares. 347,174 were reported by Northeast Investment Management. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce holds 52,669 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Harvest Capital Management Inc holds 3,616 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 2.73% stake.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Growth Through Better Tech – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Decline Has Intersected Babicanora Vein, Confirms New Vein Discovery and Additional High-Grade In-Fill Drill Results: – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Square Stock Is Breaking Out and Running to $84 – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 32.62 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shoppers Take Center Stage in the 2019 Retail Systems Research Report on eCommerce Website Performance – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where to Find the Top Retail Innovators in 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.4% – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 31.08 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13,587 shares to 16,587 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.54% or 27,093 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company reported 361,825 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 15 shares. 365,814 are owned by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ftb Advsr Inc owns 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 26 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc owns 210,774 shares for 5.37% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 3,134 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 18,360 shares. Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,148 shares. 9,951 are owned by Spinnaker. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund holds 0.09% or 1,120 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Cibc Markets Corp has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).