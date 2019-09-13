Visa (V) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Raised Position; Quinn Opportunity Partners Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $4.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 176,989 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.72 million, up from 173,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 59,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45M, down from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $187.47. About 11.42 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Highlights a New Worry List for Big Tech: Markets Live; 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Investigation Over Data Abuse; 10/05/2018 – Trove of Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Strategy at Work; 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C; 05/04/2018 – British digital minister says to meet Facebook over data leak concerns; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried; 10/03/2018 – Myanmar monk returns to preaching after ban, denies fuelling Rakhine violence

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 608 shares to 28,731 shares, valued at $31.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.