Visa (V) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Synnex (SNX) Valuation Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Cut Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 25,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 107,473 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, down from 133,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 57,319 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 13,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 31,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $177.74. About 1.48M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,253 were accumulated by Phocas Financial. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 29,787 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 628,779 shares. Euclidean Technology Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,710 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc has 0.89% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 16,482 shares. Icon Advisers Comm holds 12,900 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 5,280 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by First Manhattan. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Vanguard Group invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 19,713 are owned by Globeflex Capital L P. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). C M Bidwell & Assoc accumulated 0.41% or 4,330 shares.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07M for 7.08 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 82,075 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,307 shares to 32,715 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

