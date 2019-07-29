Visa (V) Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised Holding; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Rose, Tig Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $81.36 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 98 shares. Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 34,135 shares. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 71,984 shares or 0% of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 5.11 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Farmers Financial Bank holds 0% or 21 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 500 shares. 275,000 are owned by Angelo Gordon & L P. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 35,335 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sit Associate Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 447,299 shares. Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited reported 1,627 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Llc has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 29,311 shares. Crestwood Capital Mgmt Lp holds 45,900 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Company has 2.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 322,994 shares. Harris Associate Lp reported 3.91M shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na reported 2,628 shares. Ssi Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,387 are held by Founders Fincl Securities Lc. Lincoln Natl invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pennsylvania-based Logan Management has invested 0.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 322,718 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Lc. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 109,796 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd accumulated 3,715 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ycg Lc holds 0.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 26,486 shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 157,000 shares to 2,593 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

