Visa (V) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Raised Stake by $12.92 Million; As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Valuation Rose, Pl Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.71M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Visa (V) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 82,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 608,857 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.10 million, up from 526,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 59,161 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $121.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

