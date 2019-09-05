Visa (V) Holder Farallon Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $110.61 Million; Nordstrom (JWN) Valuation Declined While Spark Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 160,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, down from 168,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 965,789 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 709,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.57M, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $184.88. About 778,329 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 32.32 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 521,950 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $198.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zealand Pharma A S by 48,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 26,800 shares to 78,000 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 103,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).