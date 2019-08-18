Visa (V) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $300,612; Horrell Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Netscout Systems (NTCT) by $980,000 as Share Value Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 201,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 236,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 600,899 shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 22/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Rev $235.2M; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 1,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,147 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 10,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank reported 44,788 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 1.04M shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 391,440 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 0.01% or 909,624 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 581,337 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 315,175 shares. 9,660 were reported by Riverhead Capital Lc. Swiss State Bank accumulated 142,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrow accumulated 398 shares. Turtle Creek Asset has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 133 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Voya Inv Limited Co reported 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Adirondack Rech & has invested 0.74% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netscout Lays An Earnings Egg – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Piper cuts NetScout after preliminary results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,003 shares to 83,960 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 19,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.