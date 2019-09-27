Visa (V) Holder East Coast Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $4.77 Million as Stock Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Decreased Stake by $12.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 74,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.43M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.27. About 1.50 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 56.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 27,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, down from 49,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 7.33M shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 420,984 shares to 5.83 million shares, valued at $62.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 202,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).