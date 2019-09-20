Visa (V) Holder Diversified Trust Co Has Boosted Its Holding by $354,996 as Stock Value Rose; Global Thematic Partners Upped Its V F (VFC) Position by $8.46 Million

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,791 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 23,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 8.52M shares traded or 25.40% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 97,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 321,478 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.08 million, up from 224,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 1.75M shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 244,718 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $22.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 33,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,571 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2,420 shares to 158,223 shares, valued at $47.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vontobel by 37,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,507 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).