Visa (V) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.50 Million; White Pine Capital Holding in Regis (RGS) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 28,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 34,259 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 63,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74 million shares traded or 128.50% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.39% . The institutional investor held 125,290 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 90,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 223,419 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares to 36,527 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,430 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 60,834 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Millennium Limited Liability owns 178,536 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc stated it has 2,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,449 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 60,600 shares. 23,018 are owned by Sei Invs. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 11,034 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 12,721 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 23,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp holds 47,303 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 44,854 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 20,490 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc holds 0.01% or 53,039 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% or 10,357 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Regis Corporation Appoints James Townsend as Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Regis Corporation’s (NYSE:RGS) 27% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regis Corporation (RGS) CEO Hugh Sawyer on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Regis® Announces Agreement for the Sale and Conversion of an Additional 190 Company-Owned Salons to its Asset-Light Franchise Portfolio in the State of Ohio and Surrounding Areas to the Super C Group – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset North America accumulated 44,964 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Lc invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 532,160 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo. Fincl Counselors accumulated 144,971 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Ks has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horan Management has 6.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.64% or 92,250 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt has 742,672 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Towercrest Capital reported 1,484 shares. Barnett And reported 1,539 shares stake. Smithfield Tru Com has 13,270 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,870 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 27,190 were reported by Fosun Ltd. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 1,936 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 44,145 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,453 shares to 92,051 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J And J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Systems Inc (NYSE:R).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.