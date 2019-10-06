Visa (V) Holder Capital Planning Advisors Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Share Price Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lifted Holding by $13.30 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 281,208 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 2,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 31,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 34,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

