Visa (V) Holder Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose; Capital Planning Advisors Cut Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by $425,219

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.44M shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 56,375 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 61,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Ltd stated it has 31,261 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 296,331 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company has 3,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 14,952 were reported by Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc. Highland Cap Management Lp accumulated 2,900 shares. 6,404 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd. Gm Advisory Group has 7,917 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Commerce Lc holds 0% or 28,570 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability holds 6,100 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 6,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 6,020 shares. Com Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 14,169 shares. Burns J W And Ny stated it has 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 384 shares to 1,932 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wanji Walcott Joins Discover as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89M for 9.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 28,650 shares to 92,176 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,321 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program Goes Global with Launch in U.S. – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru holds 2.44% or 160,351 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0.03% or 30,590 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 41,401 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 76,079 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 200 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd Liability accumulated 153,469 shares or 5.82% of the stock. Buckingham Mgmt invested in 54,578 shares. Davis R M reported 1.64% stake. Macroview Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 110,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 157,000 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Bluestein R H & invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 4.19M are owned by Principal Group. Cadence Bancorp Na, Texas-based fund reported 2,628 shares.