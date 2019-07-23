Visa (V) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Its Holding by $981,396 as Shares Rose; Chemical Financial (CHFC) Market Value Declined While Phocas Financial Has Raised by $1.21 Million Its Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 678,905 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 6,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,770 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 18,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 4.80M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares to 3,505 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,353 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 4,135 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny holds 64,645 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 270,223 shares. Gam Ag reported 12,040 shares stake. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 45,936 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 773,080 shares. 186,826 were accumulated by Amer Intl Group Inc. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 1,563 shares. 59,500 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Waddell & Reed Financial accumulated 461,713 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Mason Street Advsr accumulated 38,011 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd stated it has 28,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 6,564 shares. Chatham Cap invested in 33,120 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 10,018 shares. Shares for $249,611 were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C on Thursday, June 13. TORGOW GARY bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 47,983 shares to 92,421 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 41,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 2.43 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Cap City Fl has 1.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,703 shares. Bbr Prns Lc holds 0.82% or 40,226 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,550 shares. Northern Tru owns 19.71M shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. The California-based Cap Planning Advisors Limited Com has invested 1.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategy Asset Managers reported 225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mufg Americas Hldgs has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,391 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.19% or 329,040 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 122,344 shares. Permanens Capital LP holds 0.02% or 484 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc accumulated 52,408 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Ltd holds 109 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 5.93% or 95,744 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.