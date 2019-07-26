Visa (V) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Raised Stake by $29.50 Million; Cummins (CMI) Stock Value Rose While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $817,970

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 189,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.48 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 5.52M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $174.96. About 895,181 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M also sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Mgmt stated it has 10,120 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 7 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 20,538 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). National Ins Company Tx accumulated 0.32% or 38,640 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 1,689 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 175,171 shares. Edmp holds 1.47% or 9,549 shares in its portfolio. American Invest Advsrs Limited Company reported 1,720 shares stake. Green Square Capital Limited holds 8,929 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 645 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated accumulated 1,429 shares. 3,802 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated. Burney reported 16,708 shares stake. Wright Service reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares to 646,203 shares, valued at $128.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.