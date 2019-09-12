Visa (V) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Upped Its Position by $2.06 Million; Verity & Verity Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 11,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 61,808 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, up from 49,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178.51. About 6.32M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 34,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,662 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $631,000, down from 37,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $166.57. About 214,874 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,838 shares to 86,420 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 39,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,524 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12,870 shares to 29,724 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 34,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).