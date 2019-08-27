Visa (V) Holder Benin Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.29 Million; Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Its Saia (SAIA) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $177.61. About 1.43 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 79,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 322,020 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68M, down from 401,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 58,733 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7,156 shares to 57,180 shares, valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 98,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,684 shares, and has risen its stake in J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.05 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.