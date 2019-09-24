Visa (V) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered Stake; London Co Of Virginia Increases Stake in Alleghany Del (Y)

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 27,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 218,213 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.63M, up from 190,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $781.8. About 28,073 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76 million, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $174.57. About 6.67M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

