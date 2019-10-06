Visa (V) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered Position; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $5.16 Million

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 85.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 234,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 509,625 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 6.16 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $967.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 40,101 shares to 217,266 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 8,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Advsrs reported 0.47% stake. Mirador Capital Partners LP holds 1.26% or 14,703 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 46,220 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,562 shares stake. Fjarde Ap accumulated 549,451 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Excalibur Management reported 11,065 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Sterling Management Limited Company invested in 67,592 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 82 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Saratoga Research Investment Mngmt owns 18,102 shares. Melvin Capital Lp reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nevada-based Peavine Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5,712 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 1.3% stake. Intersect Cap Limited Com holds 3,034 shares. 174,392 were accumulated by Vantage Invest Limited Liability.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15B for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. The insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 27,821 were accumulated by Group One Trading Limited Partnership. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Schroder Inv has 6.74 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 5,385 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability (Wy) stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 777,048 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 669,636 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Earnest Partners Limited Liability invested in 348 shares. 27,200 were reported by Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Altrinsic Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.68% or 643,615 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 14.15M shares or 0.04% of the stock.