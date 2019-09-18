Visa (V) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 111,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 304,375 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.41 million, down from 415,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 4.97M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.85 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

