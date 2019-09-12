Visa (V) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Cut Its Position by $2.22 Million; Windacre Partnership Continues to Hold Stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 9.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.22M, up from 8.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 63,791 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76 million, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $179.03. About 2.61M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Llp holds 0.11% or 390,662 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 88,298 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 15,137 shares. Moreover, Paloma has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 21,754 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.02% or 173,965 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 14,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Company holds 606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated has 8,482 shares. Geode Capital Llc owns 1.16M shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 443,800 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Group Inc One Trading LP has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Prelude Capital Management Limited stated it has 5,890 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.02% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Voya Mgmt Lc has 102,179 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michael Susan Dell Foundation has 6.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New York-based Capital Counsel Ltd Company New York has invested 9.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 68,350 shares or 5.01% of its portfolio. Bluespruce Investments LP owns 9.87% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.42M shares. 21,890 are held by Woodstock. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc has 1,286 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 2.75M shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Avenir holds 0.55% or 30,411 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,300 shares. Glob Endowment Management LP reported 57,990 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 102,090 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 238,216 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,350 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $967.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 301,944 shares to 353,325 shares, valued at $20.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 31,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.18B for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.