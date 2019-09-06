Visa (V) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Holding by $384,430 as Share Value Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $96.07. About 1.45M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 54,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 58,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $186.07. About 2.41 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.53 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa Expands its Footprint in Fashion – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Continue Gains, Closing Higher Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11M shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares to 41,842 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.