Visa (V) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Cut Position by $720,720; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Cut Its Position by $1.54 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 58,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 5,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,571 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.94 million, down from 60,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11M shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 4.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,573 shares to 72,198 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.