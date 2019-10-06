Visa (V) Holder American National Bank Cut Holding by $360,705 as Market Valuation Rose; Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Shareholder Interocean Capital Has Boosted Holding by $2.28 Million

American National Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 2,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 42,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35 million, down from 44,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 45,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 311,148 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65 million, up from 265,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum’s Buffett Call Has Investors Buzzing – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental on track for up to $15B of asset sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oarsman Cap, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,043 shares. 150,853 are owned by Edgar Lomax Va. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 58,481 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 468,800 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 4,108 shares or 0.06% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 39,885 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De invested in 7.80 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com reported 629,969 shares. Mirae Asset Global reported 55,828 shares stake. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation owns 465,247 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,932 shares to 67,767 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,001 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 222,529 are held by Churchill Mgmt. 120,398 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. 1,558 were reported by Portland Advsr Lc. Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Company Of Virginia Va holds 90,379 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.53% or 10,938 shares. 109,994 were reported by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Company Pa holds 5,277 shares. Illinois-based Hartline Corporation has invested 3.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5,075 are owned by Ipg Investment Advsr Llc. Citadel Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 1.20 million shares. Avenir Corporation accumulated 30,411 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 2.92% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12,540 shares to 28,450 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO).