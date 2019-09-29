Visa (V) Holder Addenda Capital Has Cut Its Stake; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Holds Stake in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS)

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 10,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 72,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31 million shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 40,229 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd holds 0.11% or 79,630 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.36% or 8.78M shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Il reported 10,014 shares. Butensky Cohen Security Inc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,550 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 1.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 416,831 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Miura Global Llc reported 8.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Community Trust & Invest has invested 4.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ironwood Fincl Llc has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Renaissance Ltd Com has invested 3.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Garde Inc holds 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,347 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 16.77 million shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5,963 shares. Monetary Management Inc holds 31,705 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability accumulated 25,899 shares or 1.95% of the stock.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 116,982 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $67.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).