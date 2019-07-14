Visa (Put) (V) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Increased Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Decreased Its Holding by $1.54 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 170% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 261,841 shares. Winslow Management Limited Liability Corp has 7.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 121,361 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability. Doheny Asset Management Ca invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Investment has invested 4.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 714,215 shares. Becker Management Inc invested 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bell Retail Bank reported 19,244 shares stake. Oppenheimer holds 809,912 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.49M shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa reported 4.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Picton Mahoney Asset owns 458,108 shares for 4.09% of their portfolio. Cornerstone holds 4.37% or 224,212 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 53,375 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q4 2019 Earnings After Microsoft Cloud Deal? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,495 shares to 4,115 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Intel Backs Explainable AI Platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.