Visa (Put) (V) Holding Has Upped by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca; Wesco Intl (WCC) Market Valuation Declined While Voya Investment Management Increased by $6.24 Million Its Stake

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 170% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $173.35. About 3.55 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 376.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 117,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 148,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 31,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 297,198 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,419 shares to 1,977 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 53,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,400 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Cetera Advisor Net Ltd has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eagle Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 65,214 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. M Inc holds 0.69% or 19,211 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 7.44 million shares. Cohen & Steers invested in 46,015 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 0.67% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 818,345 shares. Glynn Cap Management Llc reported 20,000 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc accumulated 0.84% or 6.24M shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Com holds 3.06 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Permit Llc owns 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,550 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New Amsterdam Partners Lc Ny stated it has 2% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 54,107 shares. 10,100 were accumulated by Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia. Axa holds 141,100 shares. Sun Life Finance reported 0.1% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 8,989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Dean Mngmt reported 20,235 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation has 140,917 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 3.88M shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 18,544 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 8,745 shares. 28,422 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 39,075 shares to 33,519 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 250,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,485 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).